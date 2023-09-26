WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man arrested for shooting at police as they attempted to serve a search warrant has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Lionel Delmond Thomas, 25, pleaded not guilty in 2019 to charges of attempted capital murder, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of promethazine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and unlawful use of a communication device.

During a hearing Monday, Thomas took a plea agreement and changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to attempted first degree battery of a law enforcement officer, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, unlawful use of a communication device, possession of promethazine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to a preliminary report, officers breached a window at Thomas’ residence while serving a search warrant concerning trafficking narcotics and carrying firearms.

During that process, the officers were fired upon. One of the projectiles reportedly hit within inches of an officer’s head.

A team comprised of three officers, one from Springdale and two from Fayetteville, were involved in the incident.

After the shots were fired, Thomas fled from the bedroom into the hallway in an attempt to enter the other bedroom. Officers already inside the residence gave the suspect verbal commands and he complied.

Thomas provided a statement to police saying he awoke in the morning to hear his bedroom window being broken. He said he was the victim of a burglary days prior, so he was sleeping with a gun next to his bed.

The preliminary report says Thomas was cooperative during the investigation and denied knowing he was shooting at the police.

Officers’ body cameras were reviewed, and it was determined the officers breached the window and gave clear and concise verbal announcements including “police” and “search warrant.”

It was after those announcements that the rounds were fired at officers.

Thomas’ trial was originally scheduled for Feb. 7, 2020, but was delayed six times.