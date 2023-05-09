ALBANY, New York (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is accused of traveling to Albany, New York, to engage in sexual contact with an 11-year-old.

Kyle Biswell, 37, was charged in April with one count of interstate travel for illicit sexual conduct.

Biswell was arrested at the airport and admitted that he flew to Albany with the intent to engage in sexual contact with the minor.

“Biswell engaged in a series of online conversations with a person in Albany whom he believed would allow him to engage in sexual contact with an 11-year-old relative. On April 8, 2023, Biswell flew from Arkansas to Albany to engage in sexual contact with the minor, packing numerous Viagra pills in his suitcase,” said a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.

The release notes that, if convicted, Biswell could face up to 30 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force.