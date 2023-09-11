Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic content. Additionally, a woman’s name has been left out in order to protect the victim’s identity.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man and woman were arrested on charges related to sexual abuse involving a child last week.

Michael Henson, 51, was arrested on Sept. 8 at 940 N Oakland Avenue in Fayetteville.

A preliminary report from the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office says that on Sept. 8, a 13-year-old male victim disclosed that Michael had been sexually abusing him since he was 10 years old.

An interview was later conducted at the Washington County Children’s Safety Center.

“I believed the 13-year-old was very credible,” an officer said in the report.

The report states that the victim told police that Henson performed oral sex on him, and that the two had mutually masturbated each other since the victim was 10.

After Henson was taken into custody, he was read his rights and agreed to speak to police. He reportedly stated that the victim had been truthful and confessed to the sexual abuse acts.

Henson was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and booked on one count of rape and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

During the investigation, police learned that the victim told a woman about the abuse over two months prior to the interview at the safety center.

The woman told police that the victim told her about the sexual abuse and stated she should not have lied to the police. She stated that she threw Henson out of the house but allowed him back in the house after two days.

According to prosecutors, Henson still had access to the victim despite the woman’s knowledge of the alleged abuse.

The woman was arrested on Sept. 8 on one count of permitting abuse of a minor.

The woman and Henson both have arraignments scheduled in Washington County on Oct. 4. Henson is being held on a $250,000 bond while the woman is being held on a $5,000 bond.