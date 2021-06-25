Fayetteville man arrested, accused of shooting at vehicle leaving Dickson Street parking garage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man accused of firing multiple times at a vehicle leaving a Dickson Street parking garage on Sunday, June 13.

According to a preliminary report, Travean Billups, 22, was arrested on Thursday, June 24, for “terroristic act.”

Billups is accused of firing at the victim’s vehicle multiple times as it left the parking garage at 609 W. Dickson street after a fight.

Video surveillance from the parking garage on June 13 reportedly shows several vehicles and individuals entered the garage and were “physically fighting.” According to the report, two men, one holding a handgun, then entered the parking deck and ran toward where the fight was occurring.

As the vehicles were leaving, the man holding the gun began firing at the victim’s vehicle, striking it three times.

The victim, who had three passengers in their car, stopped after driving away from the parking deck and contacted police.

Responding officers found “multiple fired shell casings and bullet impacts on a wall inside the garage.”

Billups was identified as the suspect in the case. According to police, recent videos were found that showed him “wearing a hat like the individual holding the handgun.”

He was located and arrested on Thursday.

Billups was interviewed and denied being present or involved in the incident.

He is facing separate attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery charges stemming from a June, 14, 2020 incident. Billups’ trial date in that case is set for September 8, 2021.