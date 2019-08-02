Fayetteville man arrested after beating girlfriend, locking her in closet

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Thursday for multiple charges.

Darius Anderson, 28, is facing kidnapping, domestic battery in the 3rd degree and aggravated assault on a family or household member charges.

Police arrived at Seneca Avenue in reference to a disturbance on Thursday morning. The caller stated his friend said she needed help and was locked in a closet.

Police made contact with the victim and observed several bruises up and down both arms, a swollen neck and fresh contusions on her face.

The victim said she denied Anderson sexual intercourse early in the morning on August 1. Anderson became agitated and slapped the victim in the face.

Anderson started hitting the victim in the face with a phone, which caused bruises on her forehead and around her eyes. He then pushed the victim into the closet and would not let her out.

While in the closet, Anderson put his hands on her throat and squeezed while pinning her down.

The victim was able to access a phone she had hidden and texted a friend for help.

Anderson did not let the victim out of the closet until police arrived on the scene.

He is booked into the Washington County jail and awaiting a bond hearing.