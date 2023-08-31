WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested and faces both felony and misdemeanor charges in relation to his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Nathan Earl Hughes, 34, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with civil disorder, a felony.

Additionally, he’s charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, which are all misdemeanors.

Hughes made his first appearance in court today in the Western District of Arkansas.

Court documents say that video footage obtained by law enforcement shows Hughes in the vicinity of the Lower West Terrace tunnel for at least an hour.

“Hughes pushed against the police line in the tunnel and helped other rioters physically fight police in an attempt to breach the line and enter the U.S. Capitol building,” a release from the Department of Justice said. “At approximately 3:15 p.m., Hughes was at the mouth of the tunnel and signaled the crowd of rioters, ‘C’mon! C’mon!’ while waving his hand in the direction of the tunnel. After signaling to the crowd, Hughes entered the tunnel and charged toward the police line.”

Hughes was reportedly observed using his elbow to strike in the direction of police.