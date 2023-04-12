BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on April 10 after a child abuse hotline received a report that a minor girl had been raped.

Lemont McClinton, 41, was booked into the Benton County jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 15.

According to court documents, the Bentonville Police Department received the child abuse hotline report involving McClinton on April 3. The victim came to the Children’s Advocacy Center and said that she had been raped.

The child told investigators that the suspect covered her mouth and nose and pulled her head back, causing her to get dizzy. She also said that it happened more than once because “her mom was gone a lot, and her siblings went to friends’ houses.”

She detailed multiple places where the rapes occurred and said that they happened when she was 12, 13 and 14 years old. She added that McClinton told her “she could not say anything.”

The Benton County circuit court issued an order on April 11 forbidding McClinton from contacting the victim. It also banned him from any unsupervised contact with minors.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McClinton is facing a class Y felony rape charge. A public defender has been appointed as his counsel.