FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 7, a Fayetteville man was arrested after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, stealing her car and threatening another woman with a pistol.

According to a probable cause filing, Fayetteville Police responded to an assault call on the 600 block of N. Leverett Avenue at approximately 3:43 a.m. An officer made contact with the victim that had called, as well as a witness. The victim explained that she was involved in a dispute with her boyfriend, Keondre Jaquon James, 27, of Fayetteville, about her leaving a gathering.

The victim was driven home by the witness, with James driving the victim’s car. After arriving at her apartment, he became agitated and allegedly attempted to take her vehicle without her permission. He entered the driver’s seat and she got into the passenger seat because “she did not want [him] to take her vehicle without her and leave her stranded.”

He attempted to pull out of the parking lot and she pulled the keys out of the ignition. According to the report, the suspect then “grabbed [the victim] by the head and began to strike her head into the passenger window.” He regained possession of the keys and began to drive away.

When the suspect turned south onto N. Leverett Avenue, he saw the witness in her vehicle “in the middle of the roadway.” According to the report, he stopped the vehicle, proceeded toward the witness’ vehicle, removed a pistol from his waistband, and “cocked it.”

The witness yelled at him to stop. The suspect then returned to his girlfriend’s vehicle, opened the passenger door, grabbed her by the hair, and “pulled her from the car, throwing her to the ground.” He then got in and drove away. The victim entered the witness’ vehicle and left the area. She stated that she had scalp pain, a cut finger, bruising on her arm and a ripped shirt.

Once at a safe location, the witness spoke to the suspect on the phone and recorded the call, which was later played for police. He told the witness that he was looking for the victim, “would not rest until he found her,” and was “out for blood.”

Investigators found James at his residence on W. Piedmont Place and saw a black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in plain sight. The suspect was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak without an attorney present.

The suspect told officers that there had been an argument because he “is a self-admitted a**hole,” and he confirmed that he did not ask for permission to leave with his girlfriend’s vehicle. He explained that he “forcefully removed” her from the car because “she was kicking him and attempting to remove the keys from the vehicle.”

He added that he admitted to saying he was out for blood because she had kicked him in the face, causing him to bleed. Officers found no injuries on James. When asked why he had a gun, the suspect replied that “he always has one.”

James was arrested and booked into Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. While being searched by detention staff, a small baggy containing a usable trace amount of cocaine was found in his wallet. He was also wearing a pistol holster around his stomach.

He is facing charges of 1st degree Terroristic Threats, 3rd degree Domestic Battery, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Schedule One controlled substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He has a hearing scheduled in Washington County Circuit Court on March 9.