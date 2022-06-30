FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 28, a Fayetteville man was arrested and faces multiple drug charges after allegedly being found with methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and more.

According to a preliminary report from the Fayetteville police department, detectives with the NWA Drug Task Force received information on April 4 that Michael Kuhn, 51, of Fayetteville, was selling methamphetamine in the Northwest Arkansas area. A background check determined that he was on probation with “an absconder status,” meaning that his location was unknown.

On April 5, a task force detective conducting surveillance in the area of W. Piedmont Place saw Kuhn outside his apartment. Investigators made contact with him and searched him and his apartment, based on an existing warrantless search waiver on file.

Officers found over half a pound of methamphetamine, over two pounds of marijuana, several pills, mushrooms, cocaine and two glass pipes.

Kuhn was booked into the Washington County jail on a $10,000 bond. He faces charges for drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and five counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver. He has a court appearance scheduled for July 1.