WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested this week for allegedly exposing a woman to fentanyl.

Zachary Barnhart, 31, was arrested on Sept. 19 for possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia related to fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine, knowingly exposing another person to fentanyl in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication and loitering.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Fayetteville for a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run.

Upon arrival, paramedics learned that there was no hit-and-run, but that a woman had overdosed. The paramedics administered Narcan, and the woman was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Barnhart admitted to being with the victim before emergency services arrived. He told police that the two had been drinking vodka and taking methamphetamine.

Barnhart gave officers consent to search his jacket, and they discovered a smoking device. He told officers that he did not possess any more drugs and that they could check his backpack.

Barnhart’s backpack was searched, and officers found a glass smoking pipe containing white residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Additionally, officers found a glue container that was filled with an unknown powdery substance inside. A field test of the substance did not yield positive results for methamphetamine or cocaine.

Dispatch originally informed officers that Barnhart was the caller for the overdose. However, officers on the scene were then informed by dispatch that Barnhart was not the caller and did not make a call to assist the victim.

Due to Barnhart not calling emergency services or rendering medical aid, he was placed under arrest.

Barnhart was then transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Officers later followed up with the victim who said that while with Barnhart, the two decided to smoke fentanyl. The victim went on to describe the exact device used for smoking that police found.

The transporting officer was informed of the victim’s testimony via radio. A short time later, the transporting officer called for an ambulance and stated that he had just administered two doses of Narcan due to Barnhart overdosing at the detention center.

Officers viewed the rear-facing camera, and the report says that the footage clearly shows Barnhart retrieving an item from his sock, putting it in his mouth and chewing it.

Barnhart is expected to make his first court appearance on Oct. 23 in Washington County.