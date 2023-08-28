WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting and holding a woman against her will.

Michael Evans, 35, was arrested on Aug. 26 for aggravated assault on a family or household member, kidnapping, residential burglary, interference with emergency communication, assault on a family member in the third degree, domestic battery in the third degree and two counts of terroristic threatening.

A preliminary police report states that officers were dispatched to a residence in Fayetteville for a disturbance on Aug. 25 at 7:45 p.m. A caller had reported that her daughter had been beaten by Evans.

Once on the scene, officers spoke with neighbors who claimed they had received photos of the victim’s face swollen, cut and bruised, and that Evans had caused the injuries.

Police found the victim at a local hospital, and she recounted that Evans grabbed her by the throat, pushed her against the wall and threw her to the ground during an altercation earlier that day. She said that strangulation and punching occurred multiple times for several minutes.

The victim told police that she believed Evans would kill her, and that he reportedly said “I’m trying to think of ways to get you gone.”

Evans reportedly fled after hearing that police were on the way, and officers were unable to locate him that night.

A separate police report says that on Aug. 26 at 7:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the same residence for a welfare concern. Once again, the victim’s mother was calling regarding Evans.

After several minutes of knocking on the door, officers were about to leave when the victim called and wanted to speak with them.

She reportedly told them that she was fine and that she was with a friend in Springdale.

An officer wrote in the report that the victim was speaking in a low tone and seemed unsure of her answers. Additionally, the phone would reportedly go silent before she would answer questions.

The responding officers reportedly began to believe that Evans was with her and telling her what to say. The victim then told police that Evans did nothing wrong and that he shouldn’t be arrested.

Officers began to knock loudly on the door to see if they could hear the knocks through the phone. Once they heard one, the line was disconnected. They believed that the victim was inside being held against her will.

The victim eventually exited the residence to speak with the officers. She was reportedly holding back tears and the swelling on her face was visibly worse. She admitted that Evans was inside the home hiding, and that he would not let her leave and forced her to lie when on the phone with police.

The police report says that due to Evans’ criminal history, violent nature and not knowing if he was armed, officers entered the home with guns drawn.

Evans was located and placed under arrest.

The victim later told police that she had wedged her couch against the door to keep Evans from entering the residence after she returned from the hospital. She woke up and found Evans standing in the doorway watching her sleep. He reportedly entered the apartment and was able to move past the couch.

Evans reportedly began threatening to beat her again. This time, he took the victim’s phone so that she could not contact police.

The victim confirmed that while she was on the phone with police, Evans was instructing her on what to say.

The report says that Evans restrained her without her consent to interfere with her liberty with the purpose to terrorize her.

Evans is being held in Washington County on a $500,000 bond. He has a hearing on Sept. 22.