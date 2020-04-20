Fayetteville man arrested for making threats at Hiland Dairy plant

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 47-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making threats against employees at the Hiland Dairy plant in Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Brett Wenger, a Fayetteville resident and former employee at Hiland Dairy, was recently fired from the plant, according to a police report.

According to initial called received by police, Wenger had threatened to kill the manager and “shoot up the business.”

While en route to the scene, police discovered that Wenger had a felony warrant out of Washington County. Police arrived on the scene to find Wenger in the front seat of a blue Toyota Tundra with the engine running and keys in the ignition.

While approaching the vehicles, officers noticed a black and silver firearm next to Wenger. Police say that, due to his history, he was immediately removed from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs.

Police say he resisted arrested and threatened to shoot one office on scene. Officers discovered an empty fifth of whisky in the vehicle and reported that Wenger appeared to be “extremely intoxicated.”

Five bottles of marijuana labeled as Osage Creek Cultivation were also discovered in the vehicle, along with a medical marijuana card that appeared to belong to Wenger.

After running the information on the card, police learned it was fraudulent.

Police also recovered a Smith and Wesson SD40VE with a loaded magazine from the vehicle.

Employees at Hiland Dairy stated they heard Wenger threaten to kill the supervisor, Wenger’s wife, and Wenger’s wife’s boyfriend.

He was transported to Washington County Detention Center and charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, forgery, possession of a firearm by a certain person, refusal to submit to arrest, purpose to deliver schedule VI drugs, and simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs.