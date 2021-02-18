Fayetteville man arrested for rape; 4 felony arrests in 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An 18-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested for the rape of a juvenile on Monday, February 15, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

An arrest warrant was issued for Keuante Tevaun Morman on February 10 by the Washington County Circuit Court. The crime happened on February 9, according to a court document.

Mormon is currently in the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) held in lieu of a $25,000 bond for the rape, and a $2,500 bond for other crimes.

Morman had four arrests in 2020, all cases are open

June 26, 2020: Felony theft of property. This involved the theft of a vehicle, according to the probable cause document. The case has been continued to October 15, 2021 due to COVID-19.

WCDC booking photo Keuante Tevaun Morman, 8/4/2020.

August 3, 2020: Felony theft of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with purpose to deliver. The case has been continued to October 15, 2021 due to COVID-19.

WCDC booking photo Keuante Tevaun Morman, 9/15//2020.

September 15, 2020: Two counts of felony theft by receiving —a stolen vehicle and a credit card. He was arraigned on October 14, 2020 and enter not guilty pleas. The case has been continued to October 15, 2021 due to COVID-19.

November 3, 2020: Felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor fleeing on foot. Morman entered not guilty pleas in early January. This case is scheduled to be heard in Benton County Circuit Court Division 2, on March 1, 2021.

Per the Probable Cause Affidavit: Bentonville police got a call on Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle at the 1000 block of SW A Street. When the officers arrived, they saw a man, who fit the suspect description that was given to them, standing by the trunk of a car and talking on the phone. Police checked the plates of the car and it came up as being stolen. The officers tried to detain the suspect, but he took off running. Eventually, one of the officers found him at the 400 block of SW 11th St., and yelled for him to, “stop and get on the ground.” The suspect complied and was detained. Inside the suspect’s pants pocket police found the key fob that belonged to the stolen car. The suspect was identified as Keuante Morman and he was booked into the Benton County jail. The stolen car was returned to the rightful owner.

Mormon’s six felonies, from arrests in June, August and September, will be heard at the Washington County Circuit Court Sixth Division.

In Arkansas, a Class Y felony, rape of a juvenile, can result in a prison sentence of life, or 10 to 40 years.