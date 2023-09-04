WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested after he shot into a crowd, causing multiple injuries and striking a local motel.

A police report says that on Aug. 13, Fayetteville police responded to a shooting at Flash Market at 2333 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Officers quickly located multiple witnesses, victims, damaged property and approximately 40 shell casings.

All of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

The report says that a large group assembled in the Flash Market parking lot after 2:00 a.m. A witness informed officers that when the group was present, a man later identified as Jaylon Lee Powell, 20, displayed a firearm. A witness said he was involved in a dispute with someone.

The report says that moments later, the witness observed two additional unknown males appear from the north side of the parking lot with t-shirts covering their faces. Both reportedly possessed firearms.

Powell and the two unknown men pointed their firearms south toward the crowd of people and fired numerous rounds before fleeing the scene.

Officers located bullet damage on three vehicles parked in the parking lot as a result of the shooting. Additionally, bullet damage was found on the Quality Inn Motel at 1000 S. Futrall Dr. The bullets that struck the motel reportedly went through several rooms and struck the wall above where an occupant was sleeping.

The report says that no injuries were reported at the Quality Inn Motel.

Powell was identified via security footage. After researching him, investigators discovered he was a convicted felon. He was also found to have violated his probation.

On Aug. 24, investigators located Powell at the Royal Inn at 1042 48th Pl. in Springdale. He was arrested and disclosed that he had two firearms in his backpack.

Police discovered a second backpack containing an additional firearm and a red sweatshirt he was seen wearing on the night of the shooting incident.

One of the firearms found was identified to be the same one Powell allegedly used in the shooting. Two of the firearms were reported stolen.

A baggie of marijuana was also located in the hotel room.

During an interview, Powell admitted to police that he was present at the Flash Market on the night of the shooting but denied firing his gun.

Powell stated that he knew he wasn’t supposed to have the firearms due to his status as a felon, but that he needed them for protection. When asked why he needed protection, he told police there was a “price on his head” because people thought he had recently killed someone.

He denied he killed someone but didn’t elaborate further.

Police determined that he was “an extreme danger to the public” and requested a high bond for both his safety and the safety of the general public.

Powell was booked into the Washington County Detention Center for terroristic act, aggravated assault, engaging in violent criminal group activity, possession of a schedule VI-controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of firearm theft by receiving and four counts of possession of firearms by a certain person.

He’s being held on a $200,000 bond and has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 20.

A criminal history search includes charges against Powell for aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threatening and aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.