WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested last week for trafficking fentanyl and delivering methamphetamine.

Vernell Rashad Racy, 30, was arrested on Sept. 21 for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, trafficking fentanyl, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a drug premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

According to a report, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted three controlled buys of methamphetamine from Racy during the month of September with the assistance of a confidential informant.

During all three buys the detectives purchased between 10 and 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Racy was stopped by police and arrested. A search was conducted at his residence at 3611 W McLaren Drive.

Evidence obtained from the search includes 65.3 grams of methamphetamine, 9.7 grams of fentanyl, four fentanyl pills, four tramadol pills and one psilocybin chocolate bar.

Additionally, officers located a handgun and $1,680.

Racy was released on a $15,000 bond on Sept. 22. He has a court hearing scheduled for Oct. 13 in Washington County