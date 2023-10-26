WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man arrested in a rape case opened in 1995 has pleaded not guilty.

Brett Camp, 58, was found living in California under a fake name in September this year. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and later extradited to Arkansas. He is charged with rape.

Washington County says that Camp allegedly engaged in oral sex with a 12-year-old and that the arrest came after detectives located him living in Los Angeles.

On the original arrest warrant, issued on Jan. 27, 1995, Camp’s bond was set at $25,000. His bond was reset to $200,000 by Washington County Judge Mark Lindsay.

Camp is currently out on bond. He has a jury trial scheduled for April 15, 2024, in Washington County.

If convicted, Camp faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

According to court documents, Camp is ordered to not have any contact with the victim.