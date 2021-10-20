Fayetteville man arrested in connection with two gas station robberies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police arrested Dakota Kimer, 20, in connection with a pair of gas station robberies.

On October 14, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the White Oak Gas Station located at 2584 N. Gregg Ave. A victim stated that the suspect entered the store, picked an item, and approached the counter to make a purchase.

As the victim opened the register, the suspect pulled out a black knife, lunged at the victim, and jumped onto the countertop. The suspect cut the victim’s forearm, then hunched down and began taking money out of the register before fleeing on foot. The victim was treated at the VA Hospital, receiving six stitches.

Later that day, officers responded to a report of a robbery at another White Oak Gas Station, located at 3831 N. Crossover Rd. A victim told police that the suspect entered the store, picked an item, and approached the counter to make a purchase.

As the victim opened the register, the suspect immediately jumped on the counter while holding a knife, which he held close to the victim. The suspect proceeded to take money from the register. As he did this. the victim screamed and pushed the suspect, who fell to the ground and ran out the front of the business.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and made a Facebook post in an attempt to identify the suspect.

The investigators discovered that the suspect was wearing the same hooded sweatshirt and red Nike shoes while committing both robberies. Through further investigation of the footage, Det. Zimmerman discovered a gray Acura TL parked at 2584 N. Gregg Ave. moments before the suspect entered the first gas station.

Later in the footage, a vehicle matching the Acura’s description was seen parking near the location of the second robbery. Investigators watched the suspect walk from the area near the vehicle before the robbery, and he ran towards it after completing the robbery.

Investigators discovered a gray 2006 Acura TL registered to a Fayetteville resident. Also associated with the vehicle was a man identified as Kimer.

On October 16, the Acura’s owner was involved in a hit-and-run accident with her vehicle. Body camera and surveillance footage revealed that Kimer was driving the Acura at the time of the accident.

Investigators went to 2862 N. Gregg Ave. on October 20 to speak with the suspect. Kimer agreed to come to the police department for an interview.

Kimer confessed to committing both robberies and stated that he needed the money to pay a debt to a drug dealer. Kimer also provided a written statement apologizing for his actions. He stated that after the second robbery, he drove to a wooded area and threw the knife into the woods. He said he threw away the red shoes he was wearing during the robberies.

Investigators searched Kimer’s apartment with consent and discovered the same shoes. They were collected and placed into evidence.

Kimer was arrested and will be facing charges in the Fourth Judicial District.