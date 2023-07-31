FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was arrested in Georgia for first-degree murder of a Fayetteville woman.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, on July 29, Fayetteville police responded to a home for a welfare check around 10:21 a.m.

Police say family members of Brenda Madriles, 32, reported that she had not been seen or heard from since July 27.

The home belonged to Adrian Rodriguez, an acquaintance of Madriles, according to police.

Police say officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found Madriles’ body.

The post says an investigation by Fayetteville detectives, Springdale police and Georgia law enforcement led to Bibb County, Georgia, where Rodriguez was found and arrested.

Police say Madriles’ body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine her cause of death, and Rodriguez is awaiting extradition to Arkansas.

According to the post, this is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.