Fayetteville man arrested for trafficking heroin, fentanyl

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Police Department announced on Monday that a 23-year-old man has been arrested for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Rigoberto Duran de Leon, of Fayetteville, was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance with purpose to delivery – three counts – and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from Lieutenant Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

Rigoberto Duran de Leon

Police seized approximately $129,000 (street value) of heroin, $29,000 (street value) of methamphetamine, $52,000 (street value) of fentanyl, and $20,000 (street value) of oxycodone pills in the bust, Springdale Police Chief Mike Peters said.

According to Taylor, in September 2021, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force identified a heroin trafficker in the Springdale area, and, over the course of the following weeks, investigators conducted controlled buy operations and identified the source supply.

On September 22, detectives with the task force located the alleged source, Duran de Leon, and conducted a traffic stop on him.

According to the release, Duran de Leon was “found to be in possession of a large quantity of black tar heroin inside of individual balloons separated for distribution, as well as counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills.”

The following day, investigators determined that Duran de Leon had access to a storage unit in Springdale.

After receiving and executing a search warrant on the storage unit, investigators reportedly found “additional heroin, methamphetamine, counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills, and suspected powder fentanyl.”

Duran de Leon is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

The Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of officers from Springdale, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Tontitown, Goshen, Lincoln, Elkins, Elm Springs, Prairie Grove, and West Fork Police Departments and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.