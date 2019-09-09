Fayetteville man charged with capital murder appears in court

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Fayetteville capital murder suspect appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday (September 9).

In March, 22- year- old Dekota Harvey pleaded not guilty to shooting his ex-girlfriend in the leg and her friend in the chest, killing her. He was charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder and was awaiting trial at the Washington County Detention Center.

In August, Harvey was accused of strangling and killing his 29-year-old cellmate, Luis Cobos-Cenobio. Harvey told authorities Cobos-Cenobio wanted him to do it. Sheriff Tim Helder said the victim was on suicide watch but had been taken off. Harvey was charged with capital murder in this case.

Harvey could face life in prison or the death penalty.