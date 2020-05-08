Fayetteville man considered armed career criminal sentenced to over 20 years in prison

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Fayetteville was sentenced in court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Austin Wenger, 26, was sentenced today to 262 months (over 21 years) in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wenger is considered an armed career criminal and subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 15 years because he has three prior convictions for violent felony offenses.

According to court records, on September 6, 2019, detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department were attempting to locate and arrest Wenger on a warrant related to a shooting he was involved in on September 5, 2019.

During the early morning hours on September 6, 2019, investigators received a tip that Wenger was located at a residence in Fayetteville.

Until approximately 3:40 p.m. on September 6, Wenger barricaded himself inside the residence and refused surrender to law enforcement. During this period, Wenger spoke with crisis negotiators who informed him that he was under arrest and directed him to release three children from inside the residence.

Investigators spent hours attempting to negotiate with Wenger to release the children from inside the residence but were unsuccessful. Eventually, the three children were released from a back window.

Wenger posted a live stream video on Facebook wherein he brandished a firearm, which he subsequently discharged on at least two occasions from inside the apartment.

One projectile from the gun nearly struck a uniformed police officer stationed outside the home.

During the standoff, Emergency Response Team members used multiple gas canisters and had to breach the door to force Wenger’s surrender, which eventually took place around 3:40 p.m.

Subsequent to his arrest, a search warrant was executed and the firearm Wenger possessed and discharged was located. In addition, investigators located 6 spent shell casings of .40 caliber inside the residence.

Wenger has been previously convicted of multiple felonies in state court and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

Wenger was indicted by a federal grand jury in November of 2019 and entered a guilty plea in February of 2020.