Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the lanes on a bicycle on I-49 in Fayetteville on Saturday night, according to a crash report.

Randy Robinson, 41, was riding his bicycle at 11 p.m. near Exit 61.

While trying to cross the lanes, a 2003 Nissan hit Robinson in the outside lane, according to the report.

Robinson died in the crash but no further details were given.