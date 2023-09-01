FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The federal jury trial for a local man charged in a fraud and money laundering scheme that netted at least $16 million has concluded and he was found guilty on all counts.

John Nock, 55, of Fayetteville, is named in court documents as the founder of The Brittingham Group, a financial advisory and investment firm headquartered in Arkansas. He’s accused of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, nine counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Jury selection for the trial began on Aug. 21. Day nine of the trial was Aug. 31, when Nock and three of his co-defendants, Brian Brittsan, of California, Kevin Griffith, of Utah, and Alexander Ituma, of Utah, were found guilty on all counts.

The indictment claims that the purpose of the scheme was for the defendants to “unlawfully enrich themselves by obtaining funds from victim-investors by offering exorbitant investment returns and promising that the victim-investors’ money would be protected, but then diverting those funds to themselves.”

The scheme reportedly lasted from 2013 to 2021.

While Nock and his co-defendants were charged for a scheme netting at least $16 million, some believe it could be even more.

“Plain and simple, these four individuals ran a fraudulent scheme. They falsely represented the nature of their business and lied about potential investment returns to bilk unsuspecting victims out of more than $18 million,” IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Jim Lee said.

Nock and his co-defendants now await sentencing.

The defendants face a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count. The jury also convicted Nock of money laundering for which he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

An FBI spokesperson said that this conviction sends a message to criminals.

“The conviction of these defendants sends a strong message to criminals committing financial crimes. A single scam can destroy a company, devastate families by wiping out their life savings, or cost investors millions of dollars,” Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division said.