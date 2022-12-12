FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced on Dec. 9 to more than 15 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Kacey Derell Jones

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, in October 2021, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force received information that Kacey Derell Jones, 45, was distributing methamphetamine in the Northwest Arkansas area.

The release says detectives learned that Jones was a parolee with a warrantless search waiver on file.

On Oct. 17, 2021, detectives conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Jones, according to the release.

The release says on Oct. 19, 2021, detectives received information that Jones was in possession of a large amount of meth at his Fayetteville home.

According to the release, detectives saw Jones driving his vehicle and requested a Fayetteville patrol officer to initiate a traffic stop and to place Jones under arrest for the controlled purchase on Oct. 17.

The release says Jones was arrested and taken back to his residence where a search was made.

During the search, detectives found a .40 caliber handgun, and four bags of meth with an approximate weight of 115 grams. The drugs were taken to the Homeland Security Investigations Crime Laboratory where they tested positive for meth.

The release says Jones later admitted to detectives the drugs and gun belonged to him.