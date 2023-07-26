WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested after leaving the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident.

Nicholas Lee Emerson, 43, was arrested in Hot Springs on July 20 for leaving the scene of an injury or accident, a Class D felony.

A Facebook post from Elkins police says that officers responded to 2500 N. Center Street and Highway 16 on a report of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in the area of the Elkins Sports Complex.

Officers located an adult male with critical injuries, along with his motorcycle in the ditch.

The victim, identified as Scott Stidman, was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers determined in their investigation that a vehicle struck the motorcycle and left the scene.

Emerson’s next hearing is set for Aug. 1 in Washington County.