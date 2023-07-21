FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man arrested in Idaho last year for helping plan a riot at a Pride parade has been sentenced.

Devin Wayne Center, 22, was among 31 members of the Patriot Front group arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on June 11, 2022.

During a hearing today, Center was sentenced to five days in prison. He has two days of jail credit and is set to be released by July 23 at 5 p.m.

Center was charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor, and pleaded not guilty. He was convicted by a six-person jury yesterday alongside multiple other members of the group that were arrested and charged.

The Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear and were seen loading up into a U-Haul in a hotel parking lot. “They came to riot,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.