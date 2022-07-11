FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 11, a Fayetteville man pleaded guilty to kidnapping and capital murder charges stemming from a 2020 burglary.

Travis Nole Trustin, 26, was facing charges of capital murder, kidnapping, breaking or entering, theft of property and multiple charges of burglary after an October, 2020 incident in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of W. Cornerstone Place around 1 a.m. on October 3 for a burglary that involved a shooting. According to a police report, a 911 caller told dispatchers that an unknown man was inside the home with a gun. While on the phone with dispatchers, gunshots could be heard in the background.

When officers arrived at the residence they found the suspect, Trustin, being held down by friends of a man that was the victim of a gunshot in the backyard of the home where the 911 call was made. When officers entered the home they found Chase Reel, 21, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The plea agreement was entered in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Sixth Division. Trustin was sentenced to 40 years for kidnapping and life without the possibility of parole for capital murder.