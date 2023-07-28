WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man arrested for a homicide in Prairie Grove has pleaded not guilty.

Cecedrice Poole, 39, was arrested and charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, possession of firearms by certain person, possession of cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Additionally, he was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal mischief for causing extensive damage totaling more than $5,000 to two parked cars while he was fleeing.

Officers were dispatched to 1021 Sundowner Ranch Avenue in Prairie Grove on May 18 for a call regarding a gunshot victim, who was later identified as 40-year-old Cedric King, and an armed person running through backyards.

Poole fled the residence by car, speeding down a neighborhood and crashing into parked vehicles, police said. He then ran through backyards and was caught in a nearby field.

A preliminary report from police says that Poole entered the residence with a rifle and “clearly targeted the victim by firing numerous rounds at the victim and striking him.”

The owner of the residence reportedly has a child together with Poole, a six-year-old daughter that was in the residence during the attack.

Poole was found by police with a plastic bag containing 26.81 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine. Police believe that he was selling or trafficking the substance.

Police said that Poole is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

Poole’s next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26 in Washington County.