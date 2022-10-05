FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man has entered a not guilty plea to a capital murder charge following a fatal shooting last month.

Keyvon Jarrett, 22, was named a person of interest in a shooting that killed Edwin Swan, 28, near a Fayetteville fast food restaurant at approximately 9:55 p.m. on September 6. He turned himself in to Conway police on September 10 and was transferred to Washington County jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge.

Jarrett entered a not guilty plea in front of Judge Mark Lindsay in the Washington County Circuit Court on October 5. He has a court date set for November 23.