WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man accused of exposing a woman to fentanyl that caused an overdose has pleaded not guilty.

Zachary Barnhart, 31, was arrested on Sept. 19 for possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia related to fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia related to methamphetamine, knowingly exposing another person to fentanyl in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, public intoxication and loitering.

A police report says that officers were dispatched to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Fayetteville for a vehicle versus pedestrian hit and run. However, when paramedics arrived, they discovered that there was no hit and run but instead a woman was overdosing.

The woman was later taken to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Barnhart was on the scene and admitted to being with the victim. A search of his backpack yielded a smoking pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine, as well as a container filled with an unknown powdery substance.

The victim was later interviewed by police and shared that Barnhart met with her to smoke fentanyl.

During transport, Barnhart put something in his mouth and later overdosed at the detention center.

Barnhart entered the plea during an arraignment on Oct. 26. He has a jury trial scheduled for April 16, 2024, in Washington County.

The full story of Barnhart’s arrest can be found here.