FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville man facing charges in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of Allison Castro pleads not guilty.

Kacey Jennings appeared in Washington County Circuit Court on October 19 after he was arrested on charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse.

Allison Castro was reported missing on September 19 after her family was unable to contact her.

Jennings was arrested on September 26 after Fayetteville police say some of the information located during their investigation led them to believe Castro’s body was moved or disposed of.

Fayetteville police are working with other law enforcement agencies to locate Castro’s body.

If anyone has any additional information concerning the investigation, contact Fayetteville police at 479-587-3555.