WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man accused of trafficking fentanyl and delivering methamphetamine has pleaded not guilty.

Vernell Rashad Racy, 30, was arrested on Sept. 21 and is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of psilocybin, trafficking fentanyl, possession with purpose to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

Racy was released on a $15,000 bond on Sept. 22.

He entered the not guilty plea during his arraignment on Oct. 27. He has a trial scheduled for April 17, 2024.

The full story on Racy’s arrest can be read here.