FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man claimed he stole $150,000 from a veterans nonprofit because of a blackmail cryptocurrency scheme, according to court documents.

Martin Svoboda II, 72, was arrested on Jan. 2 and is accused of three counts of theft of property.

Arkansas Veterans Village (AVV) President Cindy Ford filed a theft report with the Rogers Police Department on Dec 12, 2023, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ford told a detective that she was contacted by Arvest Bank and notified that one of AVV’s accounts had a negative balance of $7,000, the document said. Ford said the account should have had about $63,000 to $64,000.

She said that Svoboda, the nonprofit’s treasurer, had access to all of the accounts. Ford mentioned to the detective that Svoboda had used the organization’s check and made them out to himself for personal items, including electric bills and other expenses unrelated to AVV.

Ford said that Svoboda had been taking money from the nonprofit since 2016 and was reporting that the accounts were up to date with the correct amounts, according to the affidavit.

She emailed Svoboda and informed him that he was no longer the treasurer and needed to return the organization’s property, the document said.

On Dec. 13, detectives went to Svoboda’s residence and he admitted to taking around $150,000. He said he was aware that the nonprofit’s bylaws did not allow him to use AVV’s money for personal expenses, according to the affidavit.

Svoboda told detectives that he was scammed and had his identity stolen. He said that he used AVV’s money to pay for expenses because of the scam.

He said that scammers blackmailed him into paying them money through Bitcoin “or else they would ruin his life by posting photoshopped nude photos of him,” according to the affidavit.

Svoboda said that he had used $41,000 of his own money to pay back AVV’s expenses over time, the document said.

A “plethora” of records, debit cards, checks and other items were provided by Svoboda to detectives. The affidavit says that he made out 125 checks to himself from AVV’s Arvest Bank account with most of them saying “Loan” in the memo line.

The most recent check was dated July 16, 2022, and the earliest dated Sept. 1, 2015, the affidavit said. The amount of the checks totaled over $105,000.

A second affidavit said that Svoboda had no relevant criminal history. Detectives spoke with Svoboda’s wife on Jan. 2 and she said that she was unaware of Martin taking money from AVV.

She also told them that he had been diagnosed with dementia five or six years ago.

Svoboda is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $25,000 bond and has a hearing scheduled for Feb. 12, 2024.