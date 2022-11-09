FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced on November 8 to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole on one count of online enticement of a minor.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, court documents say in July 2020, law enforcement in Texas was notified of Bart Thomas Stockland, 33, who had been in contact with a minor through Snapchat and had been requesting nude images from the minor in exchange for money.

The release says the case was referred to the Department of Homeland Security Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce in Fayetteville.

Further investigation revealed Stockland obtained nude images constituting child pornography from the minor, according to the release.

The release says Stockland pled guilty to an information in June 2022.