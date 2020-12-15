Fayetteville man sentenced to 11 years for enticing a teen for sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Fayetteville man will spend the next decade in federal prison for luring a child for sex.

In September 2019, 46-year-old Eric Butler was arrested after meeting with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

On September 25, 2019, Butler responded to a Craigslist advertisement and began emailing and text messaging with an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Over the course of two days, Butler emailed the undercover officer and talked about having sexual intercourse with the purported minor. Butler arranged a meeting with the purported 13-year-old and was arrested after he got there.

Butler’s arrest was all part of a joint operation to target online sexual predators in Northwest Arkansas by posting ads on various websites.

Today, he was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole.