Fayetteville man sentenced to 11 years for enticing a teen for sex

News
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Fayetteville man will spend the next decade in federal prison for luring a child for sex.

In September 2019, 46-year-old Eric Butler was arrested after meeting with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

On September 25, 2019, Butler responded to a Craigslist advertisement and began emailing and text messaging with an undercover law enforcement officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Over the course of two days, Butler emailed the undercover officer and talked about having sexual intercourse with the purported minor. Butler arranged a meeting with the purported 13-year-old and was arrested after he got there.

Butler’s arrest was all part of a joint operation to target online sexual predators in Northwest Arkansas by posting ads on various websites.

Today, he was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers