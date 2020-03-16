Fayetteville man sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking and money laundering

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Fayetteville man was sentenced in court to 14 years for drug trafficking.

Bryant Keethe Smith Ford, age 29 was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. Ford is to pay a $20,000.00 fine on one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 100 Kilograms of marijuana and also sentenced another 10 years in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised release on one count of money laundering.

The Bryant Ford Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) operated in the western district of Arkansas and was responsible for trafficking large quantities of marijuana into Fayetteville, Arkansas. Further, during the investigation, it was determined that Ford used proceeds from his marijuana sales to pay for luxury vehicles in United States Currency (cash) and then he titled the vehicles in another individual’s name.

On July 18, 2019, the day of Ford’s arrest, federal search warrants were executed. As a result, over $260,000.00 in United States Currency, over 300 pounds of marijuana, two loaded firearms, and three luxury vehicles were seized.

Ford was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 and entered a guilty plea in November 2019. The Judge ordered these sentences to run concurrently in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.