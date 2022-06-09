FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was found guilty of first-degree murder on June 8.

Marlon Terryona Smith, 32, was sentenced to life in prison.

On April 28, 2019, Fayetteville police were called to the 200 block of South Willow Avenue at 10:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police gathered information, identified Smith as the suspect and located him in the 200 block of 12th Street, where he was found walking in a parking lot, according to a police report. He was arrested and later charged with first-degree murder.

He was arraigned in June 2019. His trial was originally set to begin in August 2019, but was delayed until June 2022.