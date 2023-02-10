FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced on Feb. 10 to more than 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas.

Court documents say in March 2022, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information that Thomas Daniel Alexander, 36, was distributing heroin in the Fayetteville Division of the Western District of Arkansas.

The release says detectives were able to confirm this through two separate controlled purchases of heroin from Alexander.

According to the release, detectives executed a search warrant on March 25 at Alexander’s home.

The release says detectives noted that the home is less than 1000 ft. from an elementary school and a sports complex.

According to the release, the search of the home resulted in detectives finding a black safe in the bedroom belonging to Alexander.

Inside the safe, the release says detectives found a handgun, ammunition, around 79.1 grams of heroin, 13 amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, 15 suboxone strips, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and $540.

According to the release, the suspected heroin was sent to the Homeland Security Investigations Crime Laboratory where it tested positive for heroin.