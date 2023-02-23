FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the February 23 sentencing hearing in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, detectives with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force were investigating Richard Heath Brown, 46, for drug trafficking on January 25, 2022. Detectives learned that Brown was in possession of methamphetamine and that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

After receiving information about Brown’s vehicle, detectives located it and arrested him. Detectives searched the vehicle and found a black bag containing approximately 412 grams of suspected methamphetamine, which was sent to the Department of Homeland Security forensic laboratory for further analysis.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sydney Butler prosecuted the case.