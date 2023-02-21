FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man, Wayne Duvall Coleman, 41, was sentenced on Feb. 21 to more than 11 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas.

Court documents say on June 15, 2022, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force were requested to assist Springdale police officers who responded to a shots-fired call.

The release says after receiving a vehicle description and locating the vehicle, officers stopped and met with the driver, Coleman.

The officer asked Coleman if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, according to the release, and Coleman told police that there was marijuana in the center console.

The release says police searched the vehicle and found marijuana, multiple prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, Coleman was arrested, and his vehicle was secured.

The release says on June 16, 2022, officers applied for and received a search warrant to conduct a more thorough search of the vehicle in reference to the shots-fired call the day prior.

During that search, the release says detectives located two small baggies containing suspected methamphetamine in the steering column of the vehicle.

The suspected meth was sent to the Department of Homeland Security forensic laboratory for further analysis, according to the release.

The release says subsequent testing confirmed that the substance contained meth and weighed 54.66 grams.