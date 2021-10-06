Fayetteville man speaks out after being shot in the face

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man is recovering after being shot in the face in Fayetteville last week.

Hervae Williams says he was at his home on N. Jeremiah Place on Thursday, September 30, when he heard a knock at the door.

When he answered it, he was shot twice, with one bullet hitting near his right temple.

Tyrece Foreman, 19, of Springdale, turned himself in to the Washington County Detention Center on Monday in relation to the shooting.

Williams said his whole family was in the house at the time, including his children and grandchildren.

“Even in the moment, when I was bleeding in the hallway there, I just had to reassure my son and everyone else that I’m going to be okay,” Williams said. “I’m a fighter, that’s me. My son was just hysterical, and I had to let him know that ‘I’m fine, look at me, I’m fine. I’ll be okay.'”

Williams said he knew Foreman but hadn’t heard from him in months. He says he has no idea why Foreman came to his home with a gun, ready to shoot.

Foreman faces preliminary charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.