FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On February 23, Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville. According to court documents, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information on May 25, 2022, that Reginald Everette Counts, 49, was selling methamphetamine in the Northwest Arkansas area.

Investigators learned Counts was residing at a hotel in Fayetteville. As part of their investigation, detectives checked Counts’ record and confirmed that he was a probationer with a valid search waiver on file.

Detectives then conducted surveillance at the hotel parking lot and made contact with Counts there as he was getting on his scooter. Detectives identified themselves as law enforcement officers and they searched Counts.

During the search, detectives found a pouch hanging around his neck. It contained a bag of methamphetamine weighing approximately 28.5 grams, some clear baggies and a digital scale.

In Counts’ jean pocket, detectives discovered a glass pipe and $1,570. A search of his hotel room resulted in detectives finding five individually packaged bags of methamphetamine with an approximate total weight of 143.3 grams.

On May 27, 2022, Counts was released from custody on bond. On May 29, 2022, he was found again with a “distribution amount of methamphetamine on his person,” according to court documents.

Counts attempted to flee the arresting officer and during the course of the arrest, the officer sustained a torn ACL. The drugs were subsequently sent to the Homeland Security Investigations Crime Laboratory where they tested positive for methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas announced the sentencing. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.