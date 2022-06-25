FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds gathered in Fayetteville to protest the reversal of Roe v. Wade Saturday night.

Chants rang throughout the air as the group gathered at the square and marched down Dickson Street. The group was also protesting Arkansas’ law banning all abortion except to save the life of a mother.

University of Arkansas law professor Jill Lens said under Arkansas’ law, doctors would be the ones criminalized for performing the abortion, not the person seeking it.

“The only people in trouble right now are doctors, and the doctor would have to figure out well, do I fit under this exception where I could give a legal abortion?” Lens said. “So that’s like the how close to dying and how close to surviving and there’s really, I mean, there’s not a clear line in the statute,” Lens said.