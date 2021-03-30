Fayetteville mask ordinance to remain in effect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville issued a reminder that the citywide mask mandate will remain in effect despite the statewide mandate being lifted by Governor Asa Hutchinson on March 30.

According to a release sent out by the city, the Fayetteville City Council unanimously passed the ordinance June 16, 2020. It requires the enforcement of face coverings in places of public accommodation to help restrict the spread of COVID-19.

The release says under the mask ordinance, businesses are required to provide disposable face masks to any member of the public seeking entry to that business. They are also required to deny entry to any member of the public who refuses to wear a mask.

Businesses can call the support hotline at 479-575-0258 for assistance if someone does not comply with the denial of entry.