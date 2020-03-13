Fayetteville mayor declares state of emergency

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan has declared a state of emergency for the city this morning, joining nationwide efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus COVID19.

Read the statement from Mayor Jordan below: 

“This morning after much deliberation I have made the decision to declare a public health emergency,” Mayor Jordan said. “State law empowers me to do this. This action was not taken lightly, and I feel strongly I am doing what is best for the safety of our people. The recurring theme I have seen during my research into previous pandemics is “social distancing.” Keeping people apart is the most effective action a community can take to stop the spread of a virus. For that reason, I am postponing all city-hosted meetings and events until further notice. I strongly encourage individuals, groups and organizations planning events and meetings to postpone, reschedule or move to a virtual environment. We are working diligently to develop a work schedule that will not jeopardize the city’s obligation to provide core services. Please continue to monitor our website as the information is changing hourly. I will be updating the media throughout the day on specific closings and services.”

The City of Fayetteville is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation and maintains a web page with updates for the public that is located here.

