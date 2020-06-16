Fayetteville mayor encouraging use of masks at businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan issued a letter to businesses on Monday, June 15.

In the letter, he writes that businesses should post signs requiring masks or face coverings and to refuse service to customers who do not wear masks or face coverings.

The state of Arkansas is currently in Phase Two of its reopening plan.

You can read the entire letter from the mayor below:

I hope this letter finds you and your loved ones in good health. The past few months have been difficult for everyone in Fayetteville, and our business community continues navigating through uncharted territory as the COVID-19 pandemic grows across Northwest Arkansas. Mandatory closures, reduced operations and strict regulations on how to operate safely during a pandemic have created great strain on nearly all the businesses in Fayetteville, particularly those that are small and locally owned.

Despite these hardships, so many in our business community have shown true dedication to reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread. Thank you for everything you are doing to keep your employees and your customers healthy and safe.

As you know, our region has seen a staggering increase of positive cases over the past few weeks. I write today to ask that you take two actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and drive down the number of cases in Fayetteville.

First, please posts signs at your business entrance requiring masks or face coverings be worn by anyone who enters. Signs in English and Spanish are available on our website at the links at right (or below on a mobile device).

Second, please refuse service to customers who do not wear masks or face coverings. If your business is required by the Arkansas Department of Health directive to enforce masks for employees and customers—please be diligent about enforcing this directive.

I know that loss of business and reduced ability to operate has created a great financial burden for you. I am also aware that potentially turning away customers who refuse to wear masks may increase that burden. But I call upon you to send a strong message that each of us must do our part to reduce this threat to our community. Please post signs and continue enforcing responsible, considerate behavior in your business.

Fayetteville is a strong, resilient community, and I believe that our people and our businesses will continue working together to get through this challenging time. Thank you for your help to keep Fayetteville healthy and safe.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan