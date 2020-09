FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced plans for an increased presence of police officers and fire marshals in the downtown entertainment district starting today, September 3, and extending through Labor Day.

The announcement comes after growing concerns about the potential for COVID-19 community spread from people who are not wearing face coverings and social distancing while out at bars and restaurants.