Fayetteville mayor receives national award for climate protection

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan received a national award for protecting climate.

Jordan, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, won top honors in this year’s Mayor’s Climate Protection Awards, according to a news release issued by the United States Conference of Mayors.

The awards were announced at The U.S. Conference of Mayors 87th Annual Meeting in Honolulu.

“Mayors Garcetti and Jordan are leading the way on climate action, demonstrating the efficacy of local leadership to address our climate challenges,” said Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia, S.C., and President of The U.S. Conference of Mayors. “The efforts of these mayors and others are more important than ever, especially now as we await more deliberate and forceful climate action by our state and federal colleagues.”

The awards program honors mayors for their successful and innovative energy and climate protection efforts, according to the news release.

Jordan said climate change is affecting cities around the world.

“The City of Fayetteville is committed to honoring goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, starting right here in our own community,” said Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan. “We want to lead by example for our residents, students, businesses, and utility partners — showing the nation that supporting low-carbon initiatives not only promotes renewable energy and efficiency – it also creates opportunities for good jobs and investments in the Northwest Arkansas region. Fayetteville’s Wastewater Solar Power and Storage Project demonstrates our commitment.”

