FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan will address the public at 2 p.m. after the official announcement of the city’s first confirmed case of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Jordan will give an update on the current measures being taken to prevent community spread.

The conference will be held in room 219 of City Hall at 113 W. Mountain Street in Fayetteville. Jordan will speak following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily press briefing to the state at 1:30 p.m.