Fayetteville mayoral candidates participate in forum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville mayoral candidates are going head to head during a virtual forum.

Candidates Tom Terminella, William Harris, and Ron Baucom all answered questions from chamber morderator Taylor Shelton.

Incumbent Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan was attending a ceremony for the Fayetteville Police Department and was not able to attend tonight’s forum.

Candidates spoke on community programs, social issues, and city finances.

Here are some of their opening statements:

“My hope and expectation is to bring everybody together,” Terminella said.

“I think all of us, we just need to work together, we need to get more people in Fayetteville involved in this political process,” Harris said.

“I’ve grown to love this city. It has such a tremendous potential. I’m really interested in what this city can do for the rest of the country,” Baucom said.

Starting tomorrow, city council candidates from each ward in Fayetteville will face off at the following dates and times: